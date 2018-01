Gardaí have discovered a growhouse containing cannabis plants worth €360,000 in County Longford.

The plants were discovered during a search at a house and adjoining garage near Abbeylara yesterday afternoon.

Three men, ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s, were arrested at the scene.

They are currently being held at Granard and Longford Garda Stations.

Image: An Garda Síochána