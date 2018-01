Gardaí have uncovered a major cannabis growhouse containing plants worth around €2.7m in Dublin.

The plants were discovered during searches at a warehouse at Belcamp Lane in Darndale this morning.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Coolock Garda Station.

Gardaí said cannabis plants "at various stages of growth" were discovered.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.