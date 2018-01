Gardaí are calling for the public's help in finding a 43-year-old man who has been missing since Christmas Day.

Michael McGowan from Coney Island in Sligo is described as being 6'4" in height and 15 stone in weight.

He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 0719157000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.