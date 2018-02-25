Gardaí questioning man over death of 20-year-old in Sligo

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 20 year old man was found in Sligo.

The man was discovered in a house at Connolly Street yesterday evening and was pronounced dead by emergency services.

It is believed he may have been the victim of an assault.

A post mortem is due to be carried out later today.

Gardaí have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the investigation and is being questioned at Ballymote Garda Station.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for anyone who may have information on the incident to get in contact.