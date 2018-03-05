Gardaí investigating disappearance of Tina Satchwell begin major search at Cork site

Gardaí will begin searching a site in East Cork today as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Tina Satchwell.

The 45-year-old has been missing from her home in Youghal since the 20th of March last year.

She was last seen by her husband Richard before he left to do some shopping in Dungarvan.

He reported her missing five days later.

Gardaí sealed off a wooded area close to Castlemartyr last Friday and are due to begin a search this morning – It is expected to take up to two weeks.

Separate searches of Youghal Port and a property in the town last August failed to find any trace of the missing woman.

Gardaí are expected to release further details regarding their investigation later this morning.

Reporting from Paul Quinn ...