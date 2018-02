Gardaí have been called to a fight on a train in Dublin.

The train was on its way from Bray to Howth this afternoon, when there was "passenger trouble" on board.

It's understood a fight broke out over a scam which involves people aggressively selling packets of tissues.

The 12:55 Bray to Howth DART was delayed by 20 minutes, but services are now back to normal.

Reporting from Brendan O'Loughlin