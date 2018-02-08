Gardaí announce 31 arrests following crackdown in Waterford city

Gardaí have arrested 31 people in the Waterford area as part of a crackdown on serious crime.

Searches, checkpoints, arrests and warrant executions were carried out throughout the city as part of Operation Storm.

Gardaí said the operation, carried out over the past two days, was designed to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activity, execute outstanding warrants and enhance public relations.

One person was arrested in connection with the sale and supply of drugs, while six were arrested for drug possession.

Seven premises were searched and three vehicles were seized in a total of 24 checkpoints.

There were other arrests for crimes including assaults, robbery and burglaries.

Sixteen have been charged and will appear at local sittings of Waterford District Court in the coming weeks.