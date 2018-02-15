Fresh appeal for help in tracing 89-year-old man missing from Wexford

Gardaí in Wexford have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a missing elderly man.

89-year-old William Busher was last seen on January 4th in the Kilmore Quay area, and was reported missing the following day.

He is described as being around 5'10" in height, of medium build and with short grey hair.

It is not known what William was wearing when reported missing, but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

In a statement, gardaí said: "Investigating officers are asking farmers / homeowners to check lands, sheds and outhouses and also Hotel and bed and breakfast owners to check guest lists etc."

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Wexford on 053-916-5200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.