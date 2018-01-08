Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

US big freeze sees lowest wind chill temperatures on the planet

Temperatures in parts of the US are the coldest on the planet when wind chill factors are added in, with -73C (-100F) being predicted for one spot in New Hampshire.

The 1,916m-high Mount Washington, a ski resort in the White Mountain National Forest, was forecast to be the coldest spot in the US, according to the weather observation station located on its summit.

On Saturday, it had fallen to -38C (-37F), with a wind chill equivalent of -69C (-93F), tying it with Armstrong, Ontario, in Canada, as having the lowest temperature in the world.

Former European Commissioner Peter Sutherland dies aged 71

File photo of Peter Sutherland who has died at the age of 71, 17-12-2015. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Tributes are pouring in for the former Attorney General and European Commissioner Peter Sutherland who has died at the age of 71.

Mr Sutherland passed away at St James' Hospital in Dublin this morning surrounded by his family.

A leading figure in Irish public life, Mr Sutherland held a range of high level positions in business, law and politics and was chair of Goldman Sachs for 20 years.

Government to announce location for first supervised injection centre

After months of delays, the Government is set to announce its proposed location for the country’s first supervised injection centre.

The plan was approved by the Dáil in March – and it was originally hoped it would be up and running by the end of 2017.

It was delayed however, when Dublin City Council ruled that planning permission would be required before any of its own properties could be re-purposed for on-site drug taking.

This morning the Minister of State for Drug Strategy, Catherine Byrne told Newstalk that she now expects to announce a proposed location for the first pilot facility in Dublin city Centre by Friday at the latest.

Sydney swelters in hottest day since 1939

File photo: Manly Beach, New South Wales

People have flocked to the beach and tennis players been forced off court on Sydney's hottest day for 79 years.

The mercury hit 47.3C (117F) on Sunday in the suburb of Penrith.

Experts from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology - perhaps befuddled by the sweltering conditions - initially said it was metropolitan Sydney's hottest day ever.

But they later corrected themselves, admitting they had "missed a 47.8C temperature recorded at an old Richmond station (now closed) in 1939."

Loyal dog guards owner's dead body for weeks

A dog has had to be dragged away from her dead owner's body after remaining at her side for weeks.

Doctors said the nine-year-old Havanese, named Zsazsa, would have died within a couple of days if she had not been found.

Severely dehydrated, she was so weak she could not stand up.