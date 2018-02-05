Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

Minister says any pension changes will be "on top of the State pension"

The Government has categorically ruled out any prospect of abolishing the State pension.

A new report suggested the Government could move to scrap the contributory State pension, once a pension scheme in which workers are automatically enrolled in is established.

A member of the Pensions Authority suggested it might be replaced by a new national pension scheme.

Workers would be automatically enrolled in the new scheme, but they can opt out.

Nigel Farage says "humiliated" Irish nation should leave the EU

Former UKIP leader and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage says an Irish exit from the EU is a possibility.

Mr Farage was speaking at a conference calling for an 'Irexit' in Dublin on Saturday.

The event was attended by around 400 people at the RDS in the capital.

Among others in attendance were Anthony Coughlan from Trinity College Dublin, John Waters and Dr Karen Devine from Dublin City University (DCU).

'Talk is cheap': FBI boss hits back after Trump releases controversial memo

FBI boss Christopher Wray has robustly defended his staff, telling them "I stand with you", after US President Donald Trump approved the release of a memo accusing the bureau of abuse of power and bias.

Drawn up by Republicans, it claims the FBI and the Department of Justice were biased against the president while investigating the claims that his election campaign colluded with Russia.

It alleges the FBI used unsubstantiated allegations by former British spy Christopher Steele to obtain a warrant to monitor a Trump campaign aide.

It also claims the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court was not told Mr Steele was demonstrably anti-Trump and that the research was funded by the Clinton campaign.

Several people injured after drive-by shootings in Italy

A man has been arrested in Italy following a series of drive-by shootings that appeared to be racially motivated.

The suspect Luca Traini, who has no previous criminal record, was detained about two hours after the shooting rampage began from inside a black Alfa Romeo in Macerata.

According to the ANSA news agency, the 28-year-old Italian made a fascist salute at the city's war memorial before being held by police.

Photos from the scene show a man being put into a police car, wearing an Italian flag draped over his shoulders.