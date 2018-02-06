Fianna Fáil calls for full review of National Broadband Plan bidding process

The Government must carry out a full review of the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan, according to Fianna Fáil.

They say it needs to be examined after Eir pulled out of the running last week.

It leaves just one remaining bidder - the enet-SSE consortium.

Last year Siro - a joint venture launched by Vodafone and the ESB - also pulled out of the process.

Fianna Fáil are bringing a motion in the Dáil calling for greater state subvention to be looked at.

However, the Government will oppose the motion.

Fianna Fáil Communications Spokesperson Timmy Dooley was asked if a review could delay the roll-out of broadband, and see the one remaining bidder pull out.

He argued: "There are always unintended consequences, but the reality is we have a crisis now. Three of the biggest companies in the State - who understand the roll-out of infastructure, particularly around the [telecommunications] sector - have raised the red flag.

"The Government must take stock of that, and they must bring in independent consultants to carry out an immediate review."

Communications Minister Denis Naughten, however, insists they have followed best practice - suggesting a review will only hold up the process.

He said: "We're determined now to proceed with this project, and to proceed with the project as quickly as possible.

"I'm not prepared to tolerate delays. We have a robust system in place - it will stand up to any scrutiny that takes place."

Last week, Minister Naughten claimed Ireland is a 'global leader' when it comes to rolling out broadband, saying no other country in the world is trying to bring high-speed broadband to every single home and premises.

Additional reporting by Stephen McNeice