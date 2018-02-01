Facebook says amount of time users spend on the site has dropped

The CEO of Facebook has revealed that users are spending less time on the site, but suggests it is a result of the company's efforts to focus on 'meaningful interactions'.

The social media giant is going through an overhaul, and users now see fewer viral videos in favour of more content from users' family & friends.

Facebook has also previously announced plans to reduce the amount of content from "businesses, brands and media" in individuals' news feeds.

In a lengthy post on the social network, Mark Zuckerberg said they have seen a 5% drop in the amount of time users spend on Facebook as a result of the changes introduced so far.

He explained: "To put that another way: we made changes that reduced time spent on Facebook by an estimated 50 million hours every day to make sure people's time is well spent. That's how serious we are about this."

He added: "The most important driver of our business has never been time spent by itself. It's the quality of the conversations and connections.

"That's why I believe this focus on meaningful social interactions is the right one."

Despite the changes, the firm has reported a 47% increase in revenue for last year - although acknowledged that a series of investments are likely to 'significant impact' its profitability.

Mr Zuckerberg also noted that the company has "made progress demoting false news" from users' feeds.

He suggested that such measures usually reduce traffic to an article by 80% and "destroys the economic incentives" to create such content in the first place.