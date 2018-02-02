Elderly man dies in Monaghan road crash

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in County Monaghan.

Gardaí were called to the scene at Lakeview, Castleblayney at around 1:45pm this afternoon.

The man, aged in his 70s, was the driver and sole occupant of the car.

It is believed the vehicle left the road and struck a wall. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after emergency services arrived.

His body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Local diversions remain in place as gardaí carry out a forensic examination of the crash site.

Gardaí called for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Castleblayney Garda Station 042- 974 7902, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.