Eighth Amendment referendum to be held on May 25th

The referendum bill passed through the Seanad this afternoon

News
Eighth Amendment referendum to be held on May 25th

Simon Harris. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A referendum on the Eight Amendment will be held on May 25th.

The Government officially set the date after the referendum bill was passed in the Seanad this afternoon.

Speaking before the upper house voted on the bill this afternoon, Health Minister Simon Harris noted that, despite opposition to the referendum plans, no alternative legislation had been tabled by any party.

The bill was passed easily in the end by a margin of 40 votes to 10.

Members of the public will be asked whether to repeal the amendment - which recognises the right to life of the unborn - and allow the Oireachtas to legislate on abortion.

The Dáil yesterday approved the draft legislation that will be brought in if referendum is passed.

The legislation will allow for abortion without restriction up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

Seventy-two hours will have to pass between a woman seeking an abortion and it being carried out.

After the first three months of pregnancy, terminations will only be allowed where there is a fatal foetal abnormality or a risk to the life or health of the mother.

Where there is a risk to the life or health of the mother and the foetus is judged by doctors to be viable - the pregnancy would be ended through early delivery "with a full medical team on hand."

Minister Harris has also brought forward a package of measures aimed at reducing pregnancy in Ireland. The package includes measures aimed at increasing access to obstetric care, counselling, and contraception.


4 Related articles
Former Taoiseach John Bruton in favour of retaining Eighth Amendment

Former Taoiseach John Bruton in favour of retaining Eighth Amendment

Government expects to set polling date for Eighth Amendment referendum this week

Government expects to set polling date for Eighth Amendment referendum this week

Tánaiste shifts stance and backs proposal for abortion up to 12 weeks

Tánaiste shifts stance and backs proposal for abortion up to 12 weeks

'Together for Yes' campaign to repeal Eighth Amendment launched in Dublin

'Together for Yes' campaign to repeal Eighth Amendment launched in Dublin

news cards

Belfast rape trial: A summary

Belfast rape trial: A summary