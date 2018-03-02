ESB working to restore power to 24,000 homes

The ESB is working to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses affected by power outages.

At the peak, over 117,000 premises were without electricity, but that was brought down to 24,000 this morning.

The outages are concentrated in the northeast, east and parts of the midlands.

Derek Hynes from the ESB explains how they occurred:

“It was wind plus snow really,” he said.

“Normally when we get wind, we get trees that come down on the network and they are what causes the majority of our faults.

“Thankfully we haven’t had a huge number of faults. It is a relatively low number - about 200 at the minute.

“We are seeing some branches from trees which are being being weighed down by the snow coming down on our network.”

The ESB has asked customers to check if their fault has already been reported on powercheck.ie before they call.

Mr Hynes said the majority of those homes and businesses affected are in the “north-east, in North County Dublin and across into Meath, Kildare and Offaly.”

“So it is almost a triangle between Meath, Kildare and Wicklow,” he said.

The ESB said its crews are working to restore power around the country “as quickly and as safely as possible.”