Dublin hospital welcomes 30 snow storm babies overnight

None of the newborns have been named Emma, Beast or East - yet

Thirty babies were born at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin during Storm Emma.

Management have thanked staff for helping keep maternity services fully operational over the past 24 hours.

Hospital workers have joked that none of the newborns have been named Emma, Beast or East - as far as they are aware. 

A spokesperson for the hospital said "All Rotunda Hospital maternity services have been operating as normal to a high standard of quality care."

"This was only made possible through the excellent dedication and diligence of Rotunda Hospital staff across all disciplines, who have made themselves available to work despite the many challenges posed by extreme weather conditions."

"Many staff have worked over the last three nights and have not been home to their own families, which is reflective of the dedication of Rotunda Hospital staff who have acted above the norm to ensure the continued provision of safe maternity services for our patients."

 Reporting from Brendan O'Loughlin