Dreaming of a white Christmas? Your December 25th forecast

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?

Unfortunately it is looking very unlikely that's going to happen for Ireland this year.

Met Éireann says Christmas Eve will be a windy day with fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

It will remain cloudy, misty and mild with patchy drizzle.

But rain near the northwest and north is likely to turn more persistent and heavy later.

Sunday night will continue to be mild and windy with patchy rain or drizzle generally, but persistent rain in the northwest and north.

On Christmas Day, it will start mild and windy with fresh to strong southerly winds.

But it will then turn unsettled with outbreaks of rain which may turn more persistent along southern, western and northern coastal counties.

Some of the showers could turn wintry in Ulster and Connacht, with winds strengthening later in the day.

Cold, windy and showery overnight - with winds moderating later in the night leading to frost and icy patches.

For St Stephen's Day, rain will spread eastwards on Tuesday morning, with some sleet in places.

This will clear later to bring brighter conditions with wintry showers.