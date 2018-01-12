Donald Trump faces criticism after reports of Oval Office outburst about immigration

Updated 10.10am

Donald Trump's facing new accusations of making racially-charged remarks after an Oval Office outburst about immigration.

According to multiple US media outlets, he made the comments during a meeting with lawmakers.

The Washington Post reported that the bipartisan group was meeting as part of efforts to reach a deal on immigration, including for people from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

The US president is reported to have said: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

Singling out Haiti, he added: “Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out.”

He then apparently suggested the US should bring in more people from countries such as Norway.

In a statement provided to media, White House spokesperson Raj Shah did not deny the comments, instead arguing: “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people.

"He will always reject temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures that threaten the lives of hardworking Americans, and undercut immigrants who seek a better life in the United States through a legal pathway."

The comments provoked immediate criticism, from both Republicans and Democrats.

Utah representative Mia Love, who is Haitian-American and a Republican, hit out at the 'unkind, divisive and elitist' comments.

Here is my statement on the President’s comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018

Democratic Congressman Luis Gutierrez said in a statement: "As an American, I am ashamed of the President. His comments are disappointing, unbelievable, but not surprising.

"We always knew that President Trump doesn’t like people from certain countries or people or certain colors. We can now we say with 100% confidence that the President is a racist who does not share the values enshrined in our Constitution or Declaration of Independence."

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, meanwhile, got emotional on air while recalling his own experiences in Haiti:

"Let me be clear.... the people of Haiti have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice... than our President ever has" Anderson Cooper choked back tears as he reflected on his relationship with Haiti, and its people https://t.co/3arEalkKOM — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 12, 2018

Meanwhile, the former FBI director James Comey - who was fired by President Trump last year - quoted the message on the Statue of Liberty, and suggested "this country's greatness and true genius lies in its diversity".