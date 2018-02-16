Discovery of woman’s body in south Dublin being treated as murder investigation

The discovery of a woman’s body in south Dublin is now being treated as a murder investigation.

The remains of Joanne Lee, also known as Joanne Boyle, were discovered wrapped in a sleeping bag a wardrobe in Ranelagh yesterday.

The body may have been there for several days.

Gardaí are now treating her death as a murder investigation following the results of a post mortem – which they aren’t releasing for operational reasons.

Superintendent Gerry Delmar says they were led to Ranelagh after spotting her silver Nissan Micra.

He explained: "The car has been located, and has been located at this address. We don't know where it was between the 5th of February [and yesterday].

"We are in contact of the family, and we would appeal to the public or any of her friends that may have seen her in those few days to please contact us."

Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

A man, who gardaí believe is her estranged husband, was also found at the scene with serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

38-year-old Joanne was last seen on February 5th at her parents' home in Garristown in Meath and was reported missing earlier this week.

Gardaí are now trying to trace Joanne’s last known movements and whether she was killed in Ranelagh or elsewhere and her body moved here.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-666-9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.