Disclosures Tribunal hears two diaries contradict account given by head of garda HR

The Disclosures Tribunal has heard that two diaries contradict the recollection of John Barrett about a comment made to 'go after' Maurice McCabe at the O'Higgins Commission.

The head of Human Resources in the gardaí believes his boss, Cyril Dunne, made the comment on May 13th 2015 on the eve of the Commission - but Mr Dunne has told the tribunal he did not make the comment.

The tribunal has been shown the diaries of Noirin O’Sullivan and Cyril Dunne from May 13th and they do not refer to meeting Mr Barrett on that date, as he has claimed.

John Barrett was asked to bring evidence to the tribunal this morning to show when he believes the comment 'We'll go after him at the Commission' was made by his boss Cyril Dunne about Maurice McCabe.

But despite being a scrupulous note-taker, Mr Barrett says he did not take a note of the date, nor the comment.

His recollection that the meeting took place on May 13th was contradicted by diary notes from Mr Dunne and Ms O’Sullivan, who was in London on the date in question.

He said he regretted not making a note, saying it was not his usual form - but he said he was on oath and this was the ugly truth, these matters were said to him and he did not note them formally.

He also described a meeting with the McCabes a year later as extraordinary, and said it would remain with him for the rest of his life.