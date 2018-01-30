Disclosures Tribunal hears from former private secretary of Frances Fitzgerald

Frances Fitzgerald's former private secretary has told the Disclosures Tribunal that once you saw Maurice McCabe's name on an email, you would ensure the minister saw it as soon as possible.

But Chris Quattrociocchi says he does not remember getting a crucial email or speaking to the minister about it.

Meanwhile, a garda inspector appeared to contradict Noirin O’Sullivan, but later corrected himself.

Chris Quattrociocchi was private secretary to Ms Fitzgerald when she was sent an email outlining the Garda Commissioner’s strategy to challenge Maurice McCabe’s motivation.

He said that seeing Maurice McCabe’s name in an email meant you would ensure the minister saw the email as soon as possible, but he did not recall an email of Friday May 15th.

However Mr Quattrociocchi said his records showed he forwarded it to the minister and he said he would have printed it out.

Ms Fitzgerald, who is due to give evidence tomorrow, resigned over how much she knew about a garda strategy to discredit Sargeant McCabe.

She has previously said she does not recall the email either.

This afternoon, Inspector Michael McNamara was asked about a note he took at a meeting attended by Noirin O’Sullivan and her legal team - which said ‘his evidence is bad faith’.

Inspector McNamara said it was his understanding that her instructions were to say he acted in bad faith.

However Inspector McNamara later said Ms O’Sullivan had instructed an authorisation of his motivation, but not to suggest he had acted out of bad faith.