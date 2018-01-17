Dáil debate on abortion to get underway today

The Dáil will debate the Oireachtas Committee report on the 8th amendment this evening.

The Committee has recommended a law change to allow unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks into pregnancy.

However, the Taoiseach has warned that repealing the 8th Amendment might not, in and of itself, be enough to allow law makers introduce such legislation following any referendum.

He said the Attorney General has advised the government that other parts of the constitution may also protect the right to life of the unborn.

The government is looking at inserting another line into the constitution to allow the Oireachtas to legislate on the issue as it sees fit.

Mr Varadkar has said the Government is waiting for advice before it can move forward on the issue:

“That is something we are waiting on advice from the Attorney general about,” he said.

“We would find ourselves in a very strange situation if we were to repeal the Eighth Amendment only to find out that there are other rights to life that exist in other parts of the Constitution that might then make any legislation we pass unconstitutional.”

He said the referendum itself will be about repealing the Eighth amendment and not the potential legislation that may follow – including the proposal to allow unrestricted terminations up to 12 weeks.

He has pledged to outline his own views on the issue in a couple of week’s time – a decision that has led to strong criticism from opposition parties.

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson Billy Kelleher has said the process of setting up the referendum is being undermined by his refusal to declare his position – and has accused him of showing a lack of leadership.

That is despite that the fact that his own party leader Micheál Martin has also not outlined his position.

“Micheál Martin has said that he would be making his views known on this” he said.

“What we have to accept is that within this debate, there will be many, many views.

“But in the context of the process – the actual process of how we actually get to a situation of having a referendum, the wording of the referendum and what will flow from that – there has to be clarity around that particular issue.

“From that perspective, I do think we do need that clarity very quickly – otherwise it undermines the progress to date.”

Mr Varadkar has warned that some TDs think the recommendations of the Oireachtas Committee go too far.

They will have the chance to debate the proposals in the Dáil this evening.