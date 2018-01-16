Constitution may contain other rights to life aside from 8th amendment, Government told

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says repealing the 8th amendment might not be enough to guarantee abortion without restriction.

The Attorney-General Seamus Wolfe has advised the Government other parts of the Constitution may protect the right to life of the unborn.

The Government is looking at inserting another line into the Constitution, to allow the Oireachtas to legislate on abortion.

Mr Varadkar says they are waiting for advice before they can move forward on the issue.

"That's something we're awaiting advice from the Attorney-General about.

"Because we would find ourselves in a very strange situation if we repeal the 8th amendment only to find out there are other rights to life that exist in other parts of the Constitution - that might then make any legislation we pass unconstitutional".

Mr Varadkar briefed the Fine Gael parliamentary party on the options for a potential abortion referendum on Monday.

Members debated the issue, with sources saying there was a wide range of measured opinions given.

The Dáil will hear statements from TDs on Wednesday and Thursday in relation to the Oireachtas committee report.