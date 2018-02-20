Davis to insist UK will not plunge into "Mad-Max style dystopia" after Brexit

Britian's Brexit Secretary is to insist the UK will not plunge into a "Mad-Max style dystopia" when it leaves the EU.

In a speech in Vienna later, David Davis will promise they will maintain their reputation of meeting high standards.

He will also play down concerns that areas such as workers' rights will be negatively impacted.

In comments quoted by British media, Mr Davis is set to state: "We will continue our track record of meeting high standards after we leave the European Union.

"I know that for one reason or another there are some people who have sought to question that these really are our intentions [...] These fears about a race to the bottom are based on nothing - not history, not intention nor interest."

Meanwhile, Junior Minister for European Affairs, Helen McEntee, says the Irish Government is doing its best to influence the outcome.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, she said: "What we need to start seeing is more focus on the economy.

"We've done a number of reports ourselves - independent studies that were commissioned by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation - looking at the various different scenarios [...] That is there for the UK government to see"

One study, undertaken by Copenhagen Economics on behalf of the Government, was released last week.

It warned that the impact of Brexit could equal the financial crisis of 2008 to 2009 - but last even longer.

An agreement was reached in December to move Brexit negotiations on to phase two, which is focusing on the future relationship between the EU and the UK.

It included an assurance from the British government that there will not be a return to the hard border on the island of Ireland.

Talking about current negotiations, Minister McEntee added: "We have to move on and make sure what was agreed [in phase one of talks] is made concrete and put into a legally binding document."