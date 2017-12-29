Cross-border appeal for help in tracing whereabouts of two missing women

Police in the North have issued a cross border appeal for help in tracing two missing women.

Officers believe 28-year-old Saoirse Smyth and 47-year-old Joanne Phelan may be together.

Both women have been missing since earlier this year, but their families are said to be increasingly concerned for their welfare as they did not make contact over Christmas.

Saoirse - who was last seen in the Belfast area in May - is described as being 4’11” tall, of slim build, with red hair and blue eyes.

Joanne is described as being 5'11" tall, of slight build, with brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen in the Newry area in February.

PSNI Detective Inspector Paul Rowland said: “It is believed that Saoirse and Joanne may be together.

"We are appealing to Saoirse and Joanne, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 833 19/12/17.”