Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly

Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today aged 46.

The lead singer with The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session.

Her family are "devastated" by the news of her death and have asked for privacy.

Her publicist said: "Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

"The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

"Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The band, which was formed in 1989, rose to international fame in the early 1990s and sold more than 40 million records worldwide, with hits including Zombie, Linger and Dreams.

The group released five albums before taking a break in 2003.

The President Michael D Higgins is among those paying tribute, saying her death is a "big loss" to anyone who follows and supports Irish music, musicians and the performing arts.

