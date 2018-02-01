Court hears of text messages sent by alleged Belfast rape victim

She claims she was raped by Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding

Laganside Courts in Belfast | Image: Jack Quann

Paddy Jackson's barrister has begun his cross-examination of a woman who claims she was raped by the Ireland and Ulster rugby player.

She also claims she was raped by his teammate Stuart Olding at Mr Jackson's home in south Belfast in June 2016.

The jury has been hearing text messages she sent to a number of friends a few hours after the alleged rapes.

She told them she did not want to go to the police because it was a case of her word against theirs and they would just make up a 'fabricated story'.

She also said Ulster Rugby would vouch for their character and she would just look like a 'stupid little girl'.


