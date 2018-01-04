Computer Science is set to become a Leaving Certificate subject

Computer Science is to become a Leaving Certificate subject in a number of schools from this September.

Forty schools will be first to start studying the subject at Leaving Cert level, sitting an exam in the subject in 2020.

Computer Science will focus on how programming and computational thinking can be applied to solve problems - and how computing technology impacts the world around us.

Students will learn computational thinking, how to analyse problems in computational terms, creative design and programming languages and how to read, write, test and modify computer programs.

The announcement is one of a range of actions Education Minister Richard Bruton as part of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) strategy and Action Plan for Education.

These aim to make Ireland the best education and training service in Europe by 2026.

Source: Department of Education

Announcing the new subject, Minister Bruton said: "There is a digital revolution taking place which is having a transformative effect on our economy, workplace, and lifestyle.

"In order to be the best in Europe, our education system must respond to these changes.

"The introduction of this new subject will teach our young people flexible, solution orientated thinking. It will teach them to be creative, adaptable learners.

"It will increase the number of students taking up computing and STEM courses and apprenticeships after school leading to a highly-skilled workforce."