Cash, drone and watches seized in Dublin garda operation

A total of nine searches were carried out on Wednesday
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized cash, Rolex watches, a drone and mobile phones during searches in Dublin.
The searches were carried out in Dublin city and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning.
A total of nine searches were conducted at private and business premises.
The searches were in Rialto, Dún Laoghaire, Francis Street and other city centre locations.
Gardaí seized a large amount of documentation and evidence, which they believe relates to the proceeds of crime.
During the searches, some €4,500 in cash was seized - together with two Rolex watches, a drone with recording facilities, documents, mobile phones and other electronic devices.
No arrests have been made and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.