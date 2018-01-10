Cash, drone and watches seized in Dublin garda operation

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized cash, Rolex watches, a drone and mobile phones during searches in Dublin.

The searches were carried out in Dublin city and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning.

A total of nine searches were conducted at private and business premises.

The searches were in Rialto, Dún Laoghaire, Francis Street and other city centre locations.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

Gardaí seized a large amount of documentation and evidence, which they believe relates to the proceeds of crime.

During the searches, some €4,500 in cash was seized - together with two Rolex watches, a drone with recording facilities, documents, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

No arrests have been made and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.