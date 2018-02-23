Cash, cars and watches seized in series of CAB raids in Dublin, Limerick and Longford

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has carried out a series of searches across the country this morning as part of an investigation into organised crime.

Gardaí say searches have been carried out in Dublin 1, Dublin 7, Dublin 11, North County Dublin and Limerick.

The CAB investigation is said to be focused on a Dublin-based crime gang.

18 homes have been searched, with a number of other searches said to be ongoing.

As part of the searches, €15,000 in cash has been seized, along with a number of Breitling, Rolex and Cartier watches.

Several vehicles - an Audi Q7, a Mercedes Vito, a VW Golf Mark7 GTD and a Honda Motorcycle - have also been seized.

In a statement, gardaí said: "A freezing order has been made in respect of a substantial amount of money in a bank account.

"A quantity of documents, mobile phones, etc... are being examined by investigating officers."

No arrests have been made, and the search operation is ongoing.

The Irish Sun's Stephen Breen says special detectives are targeting the Kinahan cartel, and said this morning's operation has also included activity in Longford: