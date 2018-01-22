Career guidance in schools and colleges to be reviewed

Career guidance in schools, higher education institutions and colleges of further education is to be reviewed.

Education Minister Richard Bruton has announced the review to ensure a high quality, relevant career guidance support service is being supplied to all students from post-primary level up to further and higher education.

The review will look at the quality of information available to students, the sources of this information and how the system is organised to support students.

Over the course of the past two budgets, the Government have restored 500 guidance posts.

However, the Department of Education says supporting the next generation to make good career choices also involves the wider community.

This includes higher education institutions, employers and public service providers.

"We are fortunate our children have excellent role models, access to exciting emerging sectors and opportunities such as transition year work experience.

"This review will ensure that the broader community is providing high quality career guidance support to the next generation", the department says.

Launching the review, Minister Bruton says: "If we want to be the best in Europe, we need to provide a career guidance service that provides people across the system with access to high quality career guidance tools and career guidance information.

"As minister, I want to ensure that there are many pathways for people to achieve their ambitions through our education and training system and relevant, comprehensive career guidance is important to guiding people through these pathways.

"I look forward to seeing the outcomes from this review, which is a priority if we are to make further progress in addressing the skills needs of individuals, enterprise and the economy."



The review will be guided by a steering group, chaired by Professor Tom Collins.

Prof Collins is the current chair of Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT), Institute of Technology Blanchardstown (ITB) and Technological Higher Education Association (THEA).