Car stolen in Dublin while child was in back seat

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after a car was stolen while it had an infant in the back seat.

The incident happened at Park Vale, Baldoyle at around 7.30am this morning.

The car was found around 45 minutes later in the Clongiffin area.

Gardaí say the child was unharmed.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

They have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01-666-4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.