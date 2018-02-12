Cambodia deports foreigners held over 'pornographic' party images

Seven tourists who were detained in Cambodia over the publication of 'pornographic' images online have been deported from the country.

The foreigners were part of a group of ten people held in connection with the promotion of a party in the tourist town of Siem Reap.

The promotional material included images of people appearing to imitate sex acts at a party called the “Pub Crawl or Let’s Get Wet.”

The ten were arrested when authorities raided the event.

The citizens of Britain, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand and Norway were charged with producing pornography for their roles in organising the party.

All ten denied the charges – noting that the people in the images were wearing clothes.

Seven of them have now been deported. The charges against them have not been dropped and they have been ordered not to return.

Three others will face trial and, if convicted, could face up to a year in prison.

A Cambodian Police handout of people appearing to imitate sex acts at a party

Cambodia is an extremely popular destination for tourists back-packing through South East Asia.

The town of Siem Reap is a highlight of the tourist trail and is the gateway to the ruins of Angkor Wat, Cambodia’s main tourist attraction.

The explosion in the cities nightlife has sometimes placed tourists at odds with Cambodia’s Buddhist, socially conservative culture.

Police said 77 other people who attended the party were also arrested, however they were freed after being 'educated' over their 'unacceptable' behaviour.