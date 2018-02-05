Cabinet to hold special meeting following controversy over Ireland 2040 plan

The Cabinet is due to hold a special meeting today to discuss the new National Planning Framework.

‘Ireland 2040’ is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

The strategy aims to help shape local, national and regional planning and investment for the next 20 years.

However, a coalition of cross-party TD’s have come together to voice their opposition to a draft version of the framework.

They claim it will ‘kill rural Ireland’ and warn the country is at risk of being walked into an irreversible crisis unless drastic changes are made to the plan.

Ireland’s population is expected to grow by one million people over the next 25 years, with the need for 600,000 more jobs and half a million homes.

The number of people aged over 65 is also expected to double.

The plan aims to set in place a strategy for coping with the changes – while also dealing with economic, cultural and environmental changes.

The Government has received 1,050 suggested changes to the original draft plan from members of the public and it is believed the plan has undergone a major re-write to keep rural TD's happy.

Members of Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, the Labour Party and some Independents, have united to protest the strategy, warning that a draft version would result in a deep economic and social imbalance.

The Housing Minister is due to present a revised version of the document to Cabinet later today.