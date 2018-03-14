Britain to expel 23 Russian diplomats over nerve agent attack

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the Russian state was culpable in a nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

Former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in critical condition in hospital.

Mrs May has announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats as part of a range of measures in response to the poisoning.

This is the biggest expulsion since the Cold War.

She also said no UK ministers or members of the Royal family will attend the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Mrs May said the UK will suspend some high-level meetings and sanctions could follow.

Speaking in the House of Commons, she accused Moscow of being guilty of attempted murder.

"There is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter - and for threatening the lives of other British citizens in Salisbury, including Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey.

"This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian State against the United Kingdom.

"The House will recall that following the murder of Mr (Alexander) Litvinenko, the UK expelled four diplomats.

"Under the Vienna Convention, the United Kingdom will now expel 23 Russian diplomats who have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers.

"They have just one week to leave.

"This will be the single biggest expulsion for over 30 years and it reflects the fact that this is not the first time that the Russian State has acted against our country."