Police believe mechanical fault led to Northern Ireland car fire

Police have confirmed that a mechanical fault is believed to have caused a car fire that broke out between Bangor and Belfast this morning.

The army bomb disposal unit were initially called to the scene as it was feared the incident may have been the result of a failed under-car bomb attack.

However, it now appears the fire may have been started by a major technical fault on the vehicle.

Security sources have said the incident was consistent with a blast - adding that it was 'highly unusual.'

It is believed the driver of the car was a former PSNI officer. She escaped without injury as she was outside the vehicle when the fire broke out.

The main A2 is expected to re-open shortly.

Army technical officers have examined the car and the road was closed to traffic. It has since reopened.

The incident led to fears the car had been targeted by terrorists with DUP leader Arlene Foster telling a press conference in Europe that "a booby-trap bomb has exploded under a female police officer's car."

She took the opportunity to " condemn utterly those who would seek to bring violence back to Northern Ireland."

Ms Foster was in Europe to meet with chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.