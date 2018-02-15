Body of woman discovered in south Dublin

Updated 18.15

The body of a woman has been found at a house in south Dublin.

The discovery was made on the Ranelagh Road, close to the Grand Canal, at around 3.45pm this afternoon.

The body was discovered as part of an investigation into a missing persons case, and the death is being treated as suspicious.

Gardaí are at the scene, which has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Image: Stephanie Grogan

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A man has been taken to hospital from the same scene, with what's believed to be injuries to his legs.

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the woman's body.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-666-9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.