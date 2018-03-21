Average national rent tops €1,000

The national average rent now is more than €1,000 a month.

The latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show the average price around the country is €1,054.

Dublin is still the most expensive area at just over €1500, but there has been a slow down in the rate of increase.

Rents across the country grew by 6.4% in the last 3 months of 2017 – down from 8% the previous quarter.

RTB director Rosalind Carroll, said the slow-down marks a step in the right direction:

“It is a slow-down on the previous growth figure,” she said. “So we would have looked at a rate of 8% in the previous quarter.”

“That then is replicated when we look at the Dublin market; in fact we see it even more reduced there.

“So, while we still see obviously affordability issues what we do want to see is a dampening of that growth level.”

The Housing Minister has welcomed the report, saying there are signs that Rent Pressure Zones in urban areas are starting to work.

He said the rules would now be strengthened making it an offence to increase rents in contravention of the legislation.

The RTB will also be given the powers to investigate and prosecute such cases

Ms Carroll said prices declined in Cork city during the quarter while they rose by 1.1% in Dublin city.

Pat Davitt, chief executive of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers (IPAV) said the figures show that people have been priced out of the Dublin area and into surrounding counties.

“In the Greater Dublin Area, excluding Dublin city but including commuter counties Meath Wicklow and Kildare, growth has jumped from 4.8pc in Q3 to 7.5pc in Q4,” he said.

He said the supply of properties is increasing far too slowly and called on the Government to give absolute priority to measures that could assist supply.