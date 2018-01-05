Author of tell-all book insists he 'absolutely spoke' to Donald Trump

The author of a tell-all book on the Trump administration says he "absolutely" spoke to the President.

Michael Wolff has been responding to Donald Trump's criticism of his new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, saying his reporting is based on 200 conversations with senior staff and those close to the administration.

After excerpts from the book were published earlier this week, Trump publicly slammed his former chief strategist Steve Bannon as having 'lost his mind'.

The US President's lawyers tried to prevent the book's publication, warning that legal action was 'imminent'.

Mr Trump himself tweeted to say he authorised 'zero access' to the White House for the author - claiming that he never spoke to Mr Wolff for the 'phony book'.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Mr Wolff, speaking on NBC's Today Show, denied that claim.

He said: "I absolutely spoke to the president. Whether he realised it was an interview or not, I don't know, but it was certainly not off the record.

"I've spent around three hours with the president, over the course of the campaign and in the White House. So my window into Donald Trump is pretty significant."

He added: "Even more to the point... I spoke to people who spoke to the president on a daily, sometimes minute-by-minute, basis."

He also stressed that he had recordings and notes of conversations reported in the book.

Mr Wolff further observed: “The one description that everyone gave, everyone has in common - they all say he is like a child. And what they mean by that he has a need for immediate gratification. It’s all about him.

"This man does not read, does not listen. He’s like a pinball, just shooting off the sides."

Fire and Fury was not due for release until next week, but was released ahead of schedule earlier today amid the ongoing controversy over it.

The hardback version is not available in Ireland until Tuesday - however it can be purchased or downloaded online.