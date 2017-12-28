At least 40 killed in Afghanistan terror attack

At least 40 people have been killed and dozens more wounded following multiple blasts at a Shia cultural centre in Kabul.

Najib Danish, a spokesperson for the Afghan interior ministry, said an unknown number of suicide attackers had set off explosions outside of the centre.

The interior ministry believes the attackers then stormed inside and detonated further explosions in the cultural centre's basement.

Shia Muslims were inside the centre to commemorate the December 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union, according to Mr Danish.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Taliban has denied any involvement in the attacks.

The cultural centre is located in a Shia majority neighbourhood in the west of Kabul.

The president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, described the attack as a "crime against humanity" in a statement released by the presidential palace.

He said: "The terrorists have killed our people. The terrorists have attacked our mosques, our holy places and now our cultural centre."

President Ghani said the attacks were against Islam and "all human values."