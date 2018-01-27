At least 40 dead following suicide bombing in Kabul

At least 40 people are dead and 140 injured after a suicide bomb attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The bomber had been driving an ambulance packed with explosives which blew up in a crowded area near the old interior ministry building just before 1pm local time, officials said.

Health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh said: "The latest toll from Kabul hospitals stands at 40 martyred and 140 wounded."

Ambulance

Interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bomber had used the ambulance to pass through one checkpoint, saying he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital.

When he reached the second checkpoint, he was recognised and blew up the vehicle.

Police had identified the car bomb before the detonation but had hoped to push it away from the crowd when the suicide bomber detonated the explosives, according to Afghan news network Ariana.

City centre

Among the buildings in the area are the High Peace Council and Kabul's police headquarters. The European Union also has an office nearby.

Hassina Safi, a member of High Peace Council, which is charged with negotiating with the Taliban, told AFP: "It targeted our checkpoint.

"It was really huge - all our windows are broken.

"So far we don't have any reports if any of our members are wounded or killed."

Witnesses reported that the blast shattered windows of surrounding buildings and caused some smaller buildings to collapse.

Overwhelmed

The Jamuriate hospital, the nearest to the scene, was overwhelmed, with many people lying in corridors waiting to be treated.

Outside the hospital, people were carrying the injured on their backs and paramedics loaded several people into ambulances at once.

The Taliban has claimed it is behind the attack.

It comes just days after 22 people were killed during a 17-hour siege of Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel and an attack on the offices of Save The Children in the eastern city of Jalalabad.