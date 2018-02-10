At least 18 dead after bus topples over in Hong Kong

Updated 13.50

At least 18 people have been killed and dozens injured after a bus toppled over in Hong Kong.

A police spokesperson said three women and 15 men were killed in the accident.

The South China Morning Post newspaper reports that 37 people were taken to 12 different hospitals, while there were efforts ongoing to rescue two other people stuck on the bus.

The cause of the accident is not known.

According to the SCMP, one passenger said the bus was going "much faster" than usual.

The injured passenger told the paper: "It was much faster than I normally felt in a bus.

"And then it was like the tyre slipped, and the bus turned. It was really chaotic in the bus. People fell on one another and got tossed from side to side."

Photographs of the incident show the bus on its side with the roof torn off.

The bus was travelling from Sha Tin race course. The fire brigade responded at 6.15pm local time.

The city's worst road traffic accident was in 2003, when a double decker bus collided with a truck and plunged from a bridge, killing 21 people.