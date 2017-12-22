Appeal to trace man last seen at St James's Hospital in Dublin

Dublin gardaí are appealing for the public's help to find missing man Shane Travers.

The 38-year-old has been missing since Monday December 18th.

Shane was last seen at St James's Hospital, Kilmainham at around 2.00pm on that day.

He is described as being 5'8" in height and medium build.

He has blue eyes and brown receding hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black cotton tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

An Garda Síochána and his family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information should contact Kilmainham garda station on (01)-666-9700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.