Appeal to raise money for Daffodil Day 2018

Over 5,000 volunteers took to the streets on Friday collecting donations for Daffodil Day.

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) says some 700,000 daffodil pins and 300,000 fresh daffodils went on sale in a bid to raise almost €4m.

The ICS says funds collected make sure that cancer researchers are funded and free services and supports are available to patients.

And it's not just about the money raised - the ICS says Daffodil Day keeps people talking about cancer in their homes, communities and workplaces.

"The more we, as a country, talk about cancer, the more awareness we raise of signs and symptoms, which helps detect it early and improve the chances for treatment and survival", it says.

Volunteers collecting for Daffodil Day in Dublin | Image: Newstalk

"More awareness raised also means people know how to prevent cancer from happening in the first place."

Every hour a person dies from cancer in Ireland.

Bernadette Lavery, managing director with Boots Ireland, adds: "We are proud to sponsor Daffodil Day this year.

"Colleagues across our 86 Boots stores in Ireland are joining with Daffodil Day volunteers to play our part in ensuring cancer patients and their families are fully supported.

"Over the last five years we have proudly raised over €1.2m for the Night Nursing service, equating to over 3,400 nights of care and we will continue to do what we can to ensure no one faces cancer alone."

'The Daff Man' collecting for Daffodil Day in Dublin | Image: Newstalk

Sylvia's story

One father and daughter have shared their memories of "invaluable" Night Nursing care.

Sylvia Coyle from Kildare was supported by a Night Nurse at home during her final days.

Her husband John and daughter Alison have spoken on the first anniversary of her death.

"It was Sylvia's wish to stay at home and the Irish Cancer Society's Night Nurse enabled her to do that.

"As well as caring for her, Night Nurse Geraldine talked to Sylvia about her worries which was a great comfort to her.

"Geraldine looked after the whole family. We were lost and she guided us through the very difficult time.

"She was invaluable to us and so compassionate. This is a vital service and we are asking people to donate on Daffodil Day so that other cancer patients can receive the same excellent care," they say.

Some of the volunteers spoke to Newstalk reporter Sarah Ruane about why they were out supporting the cause.

You can buy a daffodil, donate at www.cancer.ie/daffodilday or text 'Daff' to 50300 to donate €4