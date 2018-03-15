Appeal for help in tracing man missing from Dublin

Alexander Ryan (71) was reported missing from Merrion Road yesterday

News
Appeal for help in tracing man missing from Dublin

Alexander Ryan. Image: Garda Press Office

Members of the public are being asked for help in tracing a man missing from Dublin.

71-year-old Alexander Ryan was reported missing from Merrion Road, Dublin 4 yesterday.

He is described as being around 5'11" and of stocky build.

Alexander has grey hair and a grey moustache.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-666-9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.

 