Appeal for help in tracing man missing from Dublin

Members of the public are being asked for help in tracing a man missing from Dublin.

71-year-old Alexander Ryan was reported missing from Merrion Road, Dublin 4 yesterday.

He is described as being around 5'11" and of stocky build.

Alexander has grey hair and a grey moustache.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-666-9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.