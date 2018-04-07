Appeal for help in tracing man missing from Co Offaly

Gardaí in Co Offaly are appealing for help in finding a missing man.

26-year-old Edgars Leimanis, who is from Latvia, is missing from his home at Newberry Close, Edenderry since last Saturday, March 31st.

He is described as being 6'2" in height, of slim build and with short brown hair.

When last seen, Edgars was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark-coloured trousers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046-973-1290, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.