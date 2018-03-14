Aer Lingus to replace 20-year-old uniform with new design

Irish carrier Aer Lingus says it is to ground its current uniforms, which have been in service for the past 20 years.



The redesign is being led by Irish designer Louise Kennedy, and will be revealed in the spring of 2019.

It will be worn by all frontline ground agents and cabin crew.

The 'teal green' uniform currently being used was also designed by Kennedy, and makes history in that it has been the longest-running Aer Lingus uniform.



Aer Lingus says a modernised uniform brings it "full circle" after a series of changes over the last three years.

The airline was bought by the International Airlines Group (IAG) in 2015. Its current chief executive officer, Willie Walsh, was CEO of Aer Lingus from 2001 to 2005.

Louise Kennedy | Image: Aer Lingus

First-ever uniform

Designed by Sybil Connolly of Pimms in 1945, Aer Lingus' first-ever uniform was a military-style rich brown suit which then became green a few years later in 1948.

From this time, green has remained a primary colour in the uniform.

A total of 10 uniform designs have been created from a host of Irish fashion names including Irene Gilbert, Neillí Mulcahy, Digby Morton, Ib Jorgensen, Paul Costello and Louise Kennedy.

Aer Lingus cabin crew Sarah Jane Bennett and Christina Foley wearing the airline’s 1940s uniform | Image: Jason Clarke

Speaking at the announcement, Ms Kennedy said: "Twenty years after we first designed the current and longest-standing uniform, I am thrilled to continue the design story of the celebrated Aer Lingus uniform.

"To be able to now design a brand new uniform for the airline is an opportunity we very much appreciate and relish. In fact, it is an absolute honour".

Aer Lingus cabin crew members Paula Lawlor (left), wearing a uniform from 1958, and Alison Knightly wearing a uniform from 1948-1958 at Aer Lingus' celebration of the 50th anniversary of transatlantic flying in 2008 | Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Mike Rutter, chief operating officer, added: "The redesign of the Aer Lingus uniform will make ripples not just within our own airline but throughout Ireland and far beyond.

"The Aer Lingus uniform is the very fabric of our brand and together with the shamrock on the tailfins instantly depicts our rich history and gives our guests who fly with us a warm sense of Ireland and Irish hospitality."

The current Aer Lingus uniform | File photo

Aer Lingus says it carried out extensive feedback with staff across many departments to get their views on the current uniform, and to discuss what the new uniform should address.

It says the key objective of the redesign "is to create a contemporary uniform that will retain its modern look over time and will best meet the needs of today’s airline staff."