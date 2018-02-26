Aer Lingus passengers face charges of up to €60 for lost property returns

Aer Lingus passengers are to be charged up to €60 for lost property.

The airline has brought in an outside firm to take care of returning items like phones and cameras left on planes.

It also applies to items left in the company's lounge at Dublin Airport.

The firm WeReturnIt.com charges €20 to find and deliver items such as a wallet, watch or purse; €30 for a bag, headphones or mobile phone; €40 for a tablet computer or camera; and €60 for a laptop.

On their website, Aer Lingus says: "If you've left property at an airport other than Dublin Airport, you'll need to contact the relevant airport authority's lost property department instead.

"While we'll absolutely help you to find your lost property, it's important to note that we can't accept liability for anything you've left on board our aircraft or in any of our lounges. We ask you to try and keep a check on your belongings while you're travelling."

Other airlines such as Norwegian also use WeReturnIt for handling lost property.

Dublin Airport has a €6 handling charge for each lost item returned to its owner, with additional postage fees if required.