45 patients recalled amid continuing review of scans at University Hospital Kerry

45 patients have now been recalled as a result of the review of scans at University Hospital Kerry.

Two of these require further clinical treatment 'as a precautionary measure', while no follow-up is needed for the other 43.

The South / South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) says reviews have been completed for almost 60% of the patients affected, with more than 26,600 images re-examined so far.

A helpline 1800-742-900 remains open from 9am to 5pm on normal working days.

The SSWHG confirmed earlier this month that it is investigating patient safety concerns at the hospital.

This followed the notification of three Serious Reportable Events (SREs) over the course of the summer.

Scans of some 26,000 people are involved in the process, with - in some cases - two or three scams per person.

The review, covering scans between the period of March 2016 to July 2017, started at end of October.