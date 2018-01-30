Unemployment falls marginally in January

The number of men unemployed has dropped 10% since January last year

Unemployment falls marginally in January

People queue outside local social welfare offices in Dublin city centre in 2009 | Image: RollingNews.ie

New figures show the unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in January.

That is down from a rate of 6.2% in December 2017 and from 7.4% in January 2017.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people was 143,700 in January 2018 - down from 146,700 when compared to the December 2017 figure.

Last month, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for men was 6.5%, down from 6.6% in December 2017 and a full 10-point drop from 7.5% in January last year.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for women last month was 5.6% - down from 5.8% in December 2017 and down from 7.3% in January 2017.

The seasonally adjusted youth unemployment rate was 13.7% in January, a decrease from 13.8% in December 2017.

This measures unemployment for persons aged 15 to 24 years.

The figures come as the Central Bank predicts that employment will grow by 2.2% in 2018 and 1.8% in 2019.

The bank says this growth would see an additional 89,000 people in work and overall employment levels at 2.3 million.


